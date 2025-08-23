ANF Conducted 04 Operations, Drugs Worth Rs 109.3million Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) launched a crackdown against drug traffickers, conducting four operations in different parts of the country, adjacent to the educational institutions.
During the operations, two drug suppliers were arrested and a total of 131.4 kilograms of drugs, valued at over Rs 109.3 million were seized.
According to ANF spokesman, ANF recovered 33 kg of drugs from a vehicle near Yaru, Pishin and arrested a drug peddler.
In another operation, ANF confiscated 1.4 kg of drugs from motorcyclist at Industrial Road, Korangi, Karachi.
Meanwhile, in Quetta’s Hazarganji area, 72 kg of drugs were recovered hidden in land, while 25 kg of drugs were found concealed in bushes near Old Pasni Road, Kech.
The ANF said all cases have been registered under the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Act, and further investigations are underway.
