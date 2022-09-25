ANF conducted big operation in Peshawar, seized 132kg hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotic Force (ANP) seized a huge quantity of drugs in a big operation in Peshawar by recovering 132kg hashish and 43kg and 200 grams of opium were recovered from the trunk of the car here on Sunday.

During the operation, the suspect, a resident of Swabi, was arrested while more drugs were recovered in 2 different operations in Rawalpindi, the ANF release issued here said.

In another operation, 1 kg 200 grams of hashish and 1 kg of ice recovered from residents of Mardan and Islamabad on Islamabad Expressway.

The second action was taken at Faizabad bus stop wherein 1 kg 200 grams of hashish and 300 grams of ice were recovered from the accused, a resident of Peshawar and a resident of Attock.

The cases were registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation was started.