UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Conducted Operation In Islamabad, Apprehended Drug Smugglers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 04:50 PM

ANF conducted operation in Islamabad, apprehended drug smugglers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi conducted a successful joint search operation in coordination with Islamabad Territory Police and Civil Administration in suspected drug trafficking areas of Chirah village, Ghouri Town, Iqbal Town and Bilal Town Islamabad on Sunday.

Troops from ANF regional Directorate North and personnel of Islamabad territory police participated in the operation.

During the operation in Ghouri Town, Islamabad a notorious drug smuggler was arrested and recovered 1200 grams opium from his possession.

Similarly, ANF carried out operation at Chirah village, Iqbal Town and Bilal Town Islamabad and arrested four proclaimed offenders and recovered drugs from their possession.

The proclaimed offenders were wanted to ICT police in several anti-social activities.

The operation was part of ANF's ongoing drive against drug smugglers.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Drugs Rawalpindi Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs handles remote working efficiently

6 minutes ago

Plans set to transform Mina Rashid Marina into reg ..

21 minutes ago

Kuwait announces more than 900 COVID-19 recoveries

51 minutes ago

Indonesia announces 672 new COVID-19 cases, 50 dea ..

51 minutes ago

Oman announces 866 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Global coronavirus cases near 7 million

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.