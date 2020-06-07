ANF conducted operation in Islamabad, apprehended drug smugglers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi conducted a successful joint search operation in coordination with Islamabad Territory Police and Civil Administration in suspected drug trafficking areas of Chirah village, Ghouri Town, Iqbal Town and Bilal Town Islamabad on Sunday.

Troops from ANF regional Directorate North and personnel of Islamabad territory police participated in the operation.

During the operation in Ghouri Town, Islamabad a notorious drug smuggler was arrested and recovered 1200 grams opium from his possession.

Similarly, ANF carried out operation at Chirah village, Iqbal Town and Bilal Town Islamabad and arrested four proclaimed offenders and recovered drugs from their possession.

The proclaimed offenders were wanted to ICT police in several anti-social activities.

The operation was part of ANF's ongoing drive against drug smugglers.