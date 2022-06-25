UrduPoint.com

ANF Confiscates 130Kg Of Various Narcotics Items

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2022 | 07:27 PM

ANF confiscates 130Kg of various narcotics items

Anti-Narcotics Forces (ANF) on Saturday confiscated more than 130Kg of narcotics contrabands from a truck and arrested two alleged smugglers in G.T.Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Forces (ANF) on Saturday confiscated more than 130Kg of narcotics contrabands from a truck and arrested two alleged smugglers in G.T.Road.

Acting on tip off, the team of ANF signaled a truck to stop near Tarnab Farm on G.T.Road and recovered 88 Kg of hashish and 43 Kg of opium.

The contrabands were hidden in upper cabin of a truck.

Police also arrested two smugglers identified as Nadar Khan and Mohammad Nawaz on the spot.

Meanwhile, the Airport Security Force recovered 98 capsules filled with ice-drug which were hidden in the abdomen of a Bahrain-bound passenger.

The arrested identified as Janat Gul was trying to smuggle the contrabands to Bahrain.

The cases have been registered against the arrested and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Road Bahrain Mohammad Nawaz From Airport

Recent Stories

AJK govt presents Rs 163.7 billion budget

AJK govt presents Rs 163.7 billion budget

3 minutes ago
 7-day anti-polio campaign in Punjab from June 27

7-day anti-polio campaign in Punjab from June 27

4 minutes ago
 Overton falls short of hundred as Bairstow leads E ..

Overton falls short of hundred as Bairstow leads England advance

4 minutes ago
 England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

5 minutes ago
 WASA kicks off cleanliness work of 15 nullahs of P ..

WASA kicks off cleanliness work of 15 nullahs of Pindi

5 minutes ago
 Weather to remain hot, dry in most parts of count ..

Weather to remain hot, dry in most parts of country: PMD

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.