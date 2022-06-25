ANF confiscates 130Kg of various narcotics items

Anti-Narcotics Forces (ANF) on Saturday confiscated more than 130Kg of narcotics contrabands from a truck and arrested two alleged smugglers in G.T.Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Forces (ANF) on Saturday confiscated more than 130Kg of narcotics contrabands from a truck and arrested two alleged smugglers in G.T.Road.

Acting on tip off, the team of ANF signaled a truck to stop near Tarnab Farm on G.T.Road and recovered 88 Kg of hashish and 43 Kg of opium.

The contrabands were hidden in upper cabin of a truck.

Police also arrested two smugglers identified as Nadar Khan and Mohammad Nawaz on the spot.

Meanwhile, the Airport Security Force recovered 98 capsules filled with ice-drug which were hidden in the abdomen of a Bahrain-bound passenger.

The arrested identified as Janat Gul was trying to smuggle the contrabands to Bahrain.

The cases have been registered against the arrested and further investigation was underway.