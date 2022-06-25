ANF Confiscates 130Kg Of Various Narcotics Items
Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2022 | 07:27 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Forces (ANF) on Saturday confiscated more than 130Kg of narcotics contrabands from a truck and arrested two alleged smugglers in G.T.Road.
Acting on tip off, the team of ANF signaled a truck to stop near Tarnab Farm on G.T.Road and recovered 88 Kg of hashish and 43 Kg of opium.
The contrabands were hidden in upper cabin of a truck.
Police also arrested two smugglers identified as Nadar Khan and Mohammad Nawaz on the spot.
Meanwhile, the Airport Security Force recovered 98 capsules filled with ice-drug which were hidden in the abdomen of a Bahrain-bound passenger.
The arrested identified as Janat Gul was trying to smuggle the contrabands to Bahrain.
The cases have been registered against the arrested and further investigation was underway.