ANF Constitutes Body To Probe Alleged Gratification By Staff At IIA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) on Thursday took notice of a video that went viral on social media, implicating ANF officials in illegal gratification at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) and constituted a high-level inquiry committee to ascertain the facts.

The ANF spokesperson said : "In line with the work ethics of ANF, characterized by integrity and professionalism, the video is being scrutinized through a very high-level inquiry to ascertain the facts and apportion blame."He said the department has suspended the officials allegedly involved in bribe-taking till the completion of the inquiry.

