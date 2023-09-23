ANF continues crackdown against drugs smuggling

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its countrywide crackdown against smuggling of drugs arrested 10 people during 11 different operations and recovered over 157 kg drugs, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

In a raid near Khanna bridge, Islamabad the FIA team arrested an accused belonging to Noshehra and recovered 100 tablets of ecstasy.

In another raid in the cargo office located at Hoxbay Road Karachi, the FIA team recovered 250 tablets of ecstasy.

He informed that over 91-kilo grams hashish was recovered from a house in a private housing society in Lahore whereas 22 kg hashish was recovered from the secret chambers of a car near Motoway toll plaza Sargodha.

The spokesman further informed that over 6 kg hashish was recovered from a car near Sahinwala interchange Faisalabad and two accused were arrested.