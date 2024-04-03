Open Menu

ANF Continues Crackdown On Drug Supply In Educational Institutions Of Twin Cities

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ANF continues crackdown on drug supply in educational institutions of Twin Cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in a crackdown on drug supply in educational institutions of Twin Cities, seized 2.4 kg hashish from an accused who was a student of BS Computer Science in a local university.

The accused was arrested with drugs near Waheedabad Colony on Lahtrar Road. During investigation, the accused confessed to supplying drugs in different hostels.

Drug use and sale in educational institutions are a hindrance to educational attainment and the agency is vigilant and always In the search of those involved in this heinous crime, said the press release.

There are also threats to the future of youth. It is unfortunate that students are involved in drug peddling, said the note adding that the ANF continues its relentless efforts in the fight against drug trafficking.

Stopping the spread of the scourge of drugs is not possible without the cooperation of parents and teachers.

In order to maintain the sanctity of the educational institutions, it is necessary for the administration to keep a close watch on the student and residential hostels.

In another operation ??against drug trafficking the agency recovered more than 716 kg of drugs and arrested 6 accused.

ANF recovered 745 grams of ice from a passenger going to Doha at Peshawar Airport and 200 grams of cocaine was recovered from the parcel sent to Karachi at the cargo office in Lahore while 150 kg of heroin and 166 kg of morphine were recovered from Chaman 110 kg of heroin and 52 kg of morphine were recovered from Yaro Pishin, 100 kg hashish recovered from RCD Road Lasbela, 70 kg hashish and 6.2 kg opium were recovered from two suspects in Pindi Bhattian, Hafizabad, 50.4 kg hashish was recovered from the accused in North Bypass Karachi, 30 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects near Burhan Interchange Attock and 11 kg hashish recovered from Orakzai.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act were registered against the arrested accused and investigation wsa started.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Peshawar Drugs Student Road Sale Chaman Doha Hafizabad Pishin Lasbela Attock Pindi Bhattian From Airport

Recent Stories

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

34 minutes ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

45 minutes ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

5 hours ago
 UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

15 hours ago
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

15 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

15 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

15 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

15 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

15 hours ago
 All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan