ANF Continues Crackdown On Drug Supply In Educational Institutions Of Twin Cities
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in a crackdown on drug supply in educational institutions of Twin Cities, seized 2.4 kg hashish from an accused who was a student of BS Computer Science in a local university.
The accused was arrested with drugs near Waheedabad Colony on Lahtrar Road. During investigation, the accused confessed to supplying drugs in different hostels.
Drug use and sale in educational institutions are a hindrance to educational attainment and the agency is vigilant and always In the search of those involved in this heinous crime, said the press release.
There are also threats to the future of youth. It is unfortunate that students are involved in drug peddling, said the note adding that the ANF continues its relentless efforts in the fight against drug trafficking.
Stopping the spread of the scourge of drugs is not possible without the cooperation of parents and teachers.
In order to maintain the sanctity of the educational institutions, it is necessary for the administration to keep a close watch on the student and residential hostels.
In another operation ??against drug trafficking the agency recovered more than 716 kg of drugs and arrested 6 accused.
ANF recovered 745 grams of ice from a passenger going to Doha at Peshawar Airport and 200 grams of cocaine was recovered from the parcel sent to Karachi at the cargo office in Lahore while 150 kg of heroin and 166 kg of morphine were recovered from Chaman 110 kg of heroin and 52 kg of morphine were recovered from Yaro Pishin, 100 kg hashish recovered from RCD Road Lasbela, 70 kg hashish and 6.2 kg opium were recovered from two suspects in Pindi Bhattian, Hafizabad, 50.4 kg hashish was recovered from the accused in North Bypass Karachi, 30 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects near Burhan Interchange Attock and 11 kg hashish recovered from Orakzai.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act were registered against the arrested accused and investigation wsa started.
Recent Stories
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PDMA releases Rs 350 mln for affectees of North Waziristan8 minutes ago
-
Dry & cloudy weather forecasts in Sukkur8 minutes ago
-
Minister directs to initiate action against absent medical staff18 minutes ago
-
Policeman injured in firing18 minutes ago
-
Qura'an Khawani for soul of ZA Bhutto to hold in Sukkur18 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping at peak, heavy rush witnesses in Sukkur28 minutes ago
-
Seven arrested for doing wheelie28 minutes ago
-
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa34 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping picks up in Larkana38 minutes ago
-
Fake job recruiter for overseas held38 minutes ago
-
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters45 minutes ago
-
NLC successfully transports Pakistan’s potato export consignment to Tajikistan48 minutes ago