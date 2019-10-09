ANF Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sana Ullah till Oct 18

(@fidahassanain)

The court also summons Aziz Ullah, the complainant of the case, on next date of hearing.

LAHORE (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-9th Oct, 2019) A special Anti-Narcotics Court has extended till Oct 18 judicial remand of PML-N leader and former Punjab law minister Rana Sana Ullah in heroin case, with direction to the prosecution to produce complainant of the case on next date of hearing.

As proceedings commenced, ANF officials produced Rana Sana Ullah before the court under strict security arrangements. During the hearing, Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar, the counsel of Rana Sana Ullah, said that they had saved all videos and now their tension has come to an end because the video showing recovery of illegal substance from the bag of his client Rana Sana Ullah is fake and bogus. The view of Rana Sana Ullah has proven true, he said adding that the route already supported their stance.

On other hand, the counsel of ANF pleaded the court to allow him to present record before it and also to indict Rana Sana Ullah in heroin case.

Advocate Farhad Ali shah, who is also the counsel of Rana Sana Ullah, said that “these people had destroyed the people if the courts would have not been,”.

The ANF’s prosecutor said that the case is being hijacked because whenever they (Rana Sana Ullah and his counsels) go outside the court they say that they have been facing discrimination. He also pleaded the court for indictment of Rana Sana Ullah. The counsel of Rana Sana Ullah opposed his arguments saying that “Rana Sana Ullah is not Gama Maja, he was representing the state,”. He also said that the video also did not show Rana Sana Ullah but he was implicated in this case. At this, ANF’s prosecutor said that DATA is saved and Sana Ullah was arrested 3:20 pm.

After hearing both sides, the ANF court extended judicial remand of Rana Sana Ullah till Oct 18 and summoned complainant of the case, Aziz Ullah, on the next hearing.

