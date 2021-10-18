ANF delegation meets IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday said that co-operation of police, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and other law enforcement agencies was important to eradicate the menace of drugs from society

The field commanders alongwith ANF should intensify intelligence-based operations against criminals implicated in smuggling, he directed.

The IGP directed provision of full support including personnel and resources to ANF teams for taking actions against drugs smugglers.

He said the field commanders were directed to provide every possible assistance to arrest proclaimed offenders (POs) of ANF. He said Elite force teams should also be provided for counter-narcotics operations during extremely high profile operations.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of ANF Punjab led by Brig Rashid Minhas at Central Police Office here.

He said that intelligence-based operations should be continued on a daily basis in the vicinity of educational institutions and student hostels to protect young generation from drugs especially 'ice' .

He said that special lectures by ANF specialists in the police training colleges of Chung, Sihala and Multan training centres should be a part of training course so that trainee officers and personnel could come to the field while being aware of ANF's experience in countering narcotics and fulfill their responsibilities diligently.

It was decided that Brig Rashid Minhas and DIG Operations Lahore Capt Sohail Chaudhry would jointly plan for eradication of drugs in Lahore and in the light of this planning, intelligence-based operations would be continued against drugs dealers and smugglers.

During the meeting, Brig Rashid Minhas, Force Commander ANF Punjab appreciated the cooperation of Punjab police for joint operations against drugs smugglers and vowed that such action should be continued in future on priority basis.

The IGP said that police teams were always engaged in favour of permanent eradication of drugs from society and cooperation and coordination with ANF would be further strengthened.

