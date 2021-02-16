ANF destroys drugs worth millions in karachi

Illicit drugs worth USD 1.65 million and 1452 bottles of liquor were destroyed in a Drug Burning Ceremony of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh held at Pakistan Rangers Sindh Shooting Club on Tuesda

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Illicit drugs worth USD 1.65 million and 1452 bottles of liquor were destroyed in a Drug Burning Ceremony of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh held at Pakistan Rangers Sindh Shooting Club on Tuesday.

Chief Guest of the ceremony Major General Muhammad Arif Malik Director General of ANF briefed the participants about the measures taken by the Force to eliminate the menace of drug abuse from the society.

He apprised about the campaign launched by the ANF in educational institutions to raise awareness among the youth about drug abuse and its hazards.

The participants were also briefed regarding the rehabilitation centers of the Force providing free of charge treatment to drug addicts in different parts of the country.

ANF Force Commander Sindh Brigadier Syed Waqar Haider Rizvi on the occasionshed light on the actions, joint operations and successful prosecution of the Force.

The ceremony was attended by senior officers ANF, other agencies, civil society members, businessmen and guests from friendly countries.