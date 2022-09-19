UrduPoint.com

ANF DG Reviews Operational Activities At Pak-Afghan Border

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Director General (DG) Major General Muhammad Aneeq Ur Rehman Malik on Monday visited the Pak-Afghan border, Torkham to review ANF deployment and its operational activities at the border.

According to a tweet on ANF's Twitter handle, the DG also interacted with officers and troops of FC (North) deployed on the border.

The DG visited various areas of the Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, including general checking, cargo, and body scanning, and interacted with ANF staff on duty.

He also visited the ANF Regional Directorate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and was briefed in detail regarding its organization, functioning and administrative aspects.

