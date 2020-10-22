ANF Directorate Holds Drug Awareness Seminar
Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:26 PM
The Directorate of Anti-Narcotics Force on Thursday conducted a seminar on drug awareness at the Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Directorate of Anti-Narcotics Force on Thursday conducted a seminar on drug awareness at the Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar.
Students from various programmes of IMSciences attended the seminar.
Colonel Faisal, the joint Director, Directorate of Anti-Narcotics, conducted the session.
Addressing the students, he highlighted the endeavours made by the Directorate of Anti-Narcotics Peshawar for eliminating this menace.
He appreciated the efforts made by IMSciences for supporting their cause and providing them a platform for this joint venture.
Naheed Haq lecturer English & Advisor Art &Culture Society of IMSciences and Shahzad Hanif , Lecturer English and Advisor IM- Volunteers, represented IMSciences on this occasion.