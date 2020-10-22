ANF directorate holds drug awareness seminar

The Directorate of Anti-Narcotics Force on Thursday conducted a seminar on drug awareness at the Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Directorate of Anti-Narcotics Force on Thursday conducted a seminar on drug awareness at the Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar.

Students from various programmes of IMSciences attended the seminar.

Colonel Faisal, the joint Director, Directorate of Anti-Narcotics, conducted the session.

Addressing the students, he highlighted the endeavours made by the Directorate of Anti-Narcotics Peshawar for eliminating this menace.

He appreciated the efforts made by IMSciences for supporting their cause and providing them a platform for this joint venture.

Naheed Haq lecturer English & Advisor Art &Culture Society of IMSciences and Shahzad Hanif , Lecturer English and Advisor IM- Volunteers, represented IMSciences on this occasion.