ANF disrupts supply of drugs for New Year parties at varsities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Karachi to Islamabad via a woman carrier, intended to be supplied to colleges and varsities students for New Year parties, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that the operation was conducted at Daewoo bus service Rawalpindi on the information of intelligence sources in which the ANF officials seized over 4.3 kg of weed concealed in plastic boxes.

The spokesman said sources informed ANF officials that a woman would smuggle weed through the Daewoo bus from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

The ANF team continued surveillance at the bus terminal after receiving the information.

The team managed to net a suspected person resident of Waziristan and a female accused at the terminal and weed was seized from their bag during the search operation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused is a key member and organizer of a group involved in supplying narcotics for the parties in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The seized weed was supplied for New Year parties.

A case has been registered and further investigations are ongoing under Anti-Narcotics Act, he added.