ANF Establishes Rehabilitation Center In Quetta For Treatment Of Drug Addicts
Published April 19, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A rehabilitation center has been established at Baleli Road, Quetta for the treatment of drug addicts under the management of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).
According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, A 45-bed rehabilitation center for the treatment of drug addicts has been made operational.
The rehabilitation center would provide quality treatment facilities for drug addicts.
The newly established center is equipped with modern facilities.
Professional doctors, psychologists, social workers and paramedics have been deployed in the rehabilitation center.
Drug addicts would be provided free treatment facilities for 45 days in the rehabilitation center.
ANF is also committed to countering drug trafficking and providing rehabilitation services.
