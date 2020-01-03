UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Faisalabad Arrests 55 Drug Smugglers Last Year

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:50 PM

ANF Faisalabad arrests 55 drug smugglers last year

The Anti-Narcotics Force Faisalabad have arrested 55 drug smugglers and recovered huge quantity of contraband during 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force Faisalabad have arrested 55 drug smugglers and recovered huge quantity of contraband during 2019.

According to the ANF source, the teams seized 48kg heroin, 243.9kg charas and 85.6kg opium.

The smugglers were sent behind bars after the registration of cases against them.

Related Topics

Faisalabad 2019

Recent Stories

Oil Prices Jump 4 Pct To Nearly $70 Per Barrel Aft ..

23 seconds ago

National Assembly Standing Committee Visits Nation ..

24 seconds ago

Gwadar Old Town affectees could not be compensated ..

26 seconds ago

Health deptt appointed 440 pharmacists on merit: D ..

29 seconds ago

93 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

13 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad asks Liaquat Univers ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.