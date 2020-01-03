ANF Faisalabad arrests 55 drug smugglers last year

The Anti-Narcotics Force Faisalabad have arrested 55 drug smugglers and recovered huge quantity of contraband during 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force Faisalabad have arrested 55 drug smugglers and recovered huge quantity of contraband during 2019.

According to the ANF source, the teams seized 48kg heroin, 243.9kg charas and 85.6kg opium.

The smugglers were sent behind bars after the registration of cases against them.