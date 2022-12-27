UrduPoint.com

ANF, FC Recover Drugs At Torkham Border

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022

ANF, FC recover drugs at Torkham border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Frontier Constabulary (FC) in a joint operation have recovered over 36 kg of ice, 8 kg of suspicious material and 7 kg of heroin from 3 Afghan nationals at the Torkham border.

According to a spokesperson of ANF, the force in another operation in Karachi recovered 230 grams of suspicious material hidden in the parcel booked for London while 10 grams of ice were recovered from the parcel reserved for Dubai.

The cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

