ANF Foils Attempt To Smuggle Drugs, Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ANF foils attempt to smuggle drugs, weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a raid in Karachi foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs and weapons and recovered 1200 grams charras, seven pistols and ammunition, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that ANF conducted a raid at a courier office near Nursery Stop in Karachi and recovered 1200 grams hashish and weapons, concealed in electronic goods sent from Peshawar.

The recovered weapons included five 9 mm pistols, two 30 bore pistols and 17 magazines with 55 rounds.

The weapons and drugs were tactfully hidden in battery chargers and juicer machines.

The parcel was booked from ‘Karkhano’ Market Peshawar to Karachi.

ANF confiscated weapons and drugs and started investigation to find the accused involved in smuggling of arms and drugs.

