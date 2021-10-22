ANF foils bid of smuggling narcotics, seizes 631 kg chars in Hub

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a bid of smuggling of narcotics and arrested two alleged smugglers and seized 631 kg chars from their possession on RCD Highway near Hub area of Lasbela district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a bid of smuggling of narcotics and arrested two alleged smugglers and seized 631 kg chars from their possession on RCD Highway near Hub area of Lasbela district on Friday.

According to ANF's spokesman, acting on a tip off, the ANF team checked an oil tanker and seized 631 kg chars from it and arrested two alleged smugglers after recovering narcotics.

The spokesman said narcotics were being smuggled to Karachi from Quetta in the oil tanker by apprehended out laws.

A case was registered against them under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

Further investigation was underway.