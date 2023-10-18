ANF foils bid to smuggle 12 kg hashish, 1 kg Ice

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation at Rawalpindi Railway Station managed to foil a drug smuggling bid and recovered 12 kg hashish and 1 kg Ice drug concealed in a train, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that the train crew was involved in the drug smuggling attempt.

During the operation, driver of the train along with an assistant driver were arrested on the spot.

The accused residents of Peshawar were trying to smuggle drugs by hiding them in the engine room of the train.

The spokesman informed that a case has been registered against the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigation is underway. Efforts are being made to arrest other accused, members of the network, he added.