UrduPoint.com

ANF Foils Bid To Smuggle 3600 Grams Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 11:07 PM

ANF foils bid to smuggle 3600 grams narcotics

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Lahore and its Intelligence on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 3600 grams Ice from Lahore to New Zealand

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Lahore and its Intelligence on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 3600 grams Ice from Lahore to New Zealand.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Lahore and ANF Intelligence conducted a joint raid at a courier company and managed to recover 3600 grams Ice from a parcel booked for New Zealand.

The parcel was booked by a female namely Najma Arshad resident of Lahore.

The spokesman informed that further investigation was in progress.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Progress From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Samsung Pakistan’s Event in Karachi is the Talk ..

Samsung Pakistan’s Event in Karachi is the Talk of the Town

9 minutes ago
 Biden Says Looks Forward to Hosting ASEAN Leaders ..

Biden Says Looks Forward to Hosting ASEAN Leaders This Spring

57 seconds ago
 Moscow Calls Expulsion of Diplomats From The Nethe ..

Moscow Calls Expulsion of Diplomats From The Netherlands Arbitrariness

59 seconds ago
 Biden, European Allies Discussed Aid to Ukraine, S ..

Biden, European Allies Discussed Aid to Ukraine, Stabilizing Energy Markets - Wh ..

1 minute ago
 Poland to Comment on Ukraine's Proposals on Securi ..

Poland to Comment on Ukraine's Proposals on Security Guarantees Later - Spokesma ..

15 minutes ago
 UN Closely Follows Russia-Ukraine Talks, Says Impo ..

UN Closely Follows Russia-Ukraine Talks, Says Important to Translate Pledges Int ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.