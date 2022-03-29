ANF Foils Bid To Smuggle 3600 Grams Narcotics
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 11:07 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Lahore and its Intelligence on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 3600 grams Ice from Lahore to New Zealand.
According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Lahore and ANF Intelligence conducted a joint raid at a courier company and managed to recover 3600 grams Ice from a parcel booked for New Zealand.
The parcel was booked by a female namely Najma Arshad resident of Lahore.
The spokesman informed that further investigation was in progress.