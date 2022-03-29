ANF foils bid to smuggle 3600 grams narcotics

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Lahore and its Intelligence on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 3600 grams Ice from Lahore to New Zealand

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Lahore and its Intelligence on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 3600 grams Ice from Lahore to New Zealand.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Lahore and ANF Intelligence conducted a joint raid at a courier company and managed to recover 3600 grams Ice from a parcel booked for New Zealand.

The parcel was booked by a female namely Najma Arshad resident of Lahore.

The spokesman informed that further investigation was in progress.