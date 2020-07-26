UrduPoint.com
ANF Foils Bid To Smuggle 368kg Hashish; Nabs Four Drug Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

ANF foils bid to smuggle 368kg hashish; nabs four drug peddlers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of hashish from Quetta to DI Khan and arrested four drug peddlers.

The ANF DI Khan received tip off from SIC Islamabad and Peshawar about smuggling of huge quantity of hashish from Balochistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab via Dera - Zob road.

The ANF teams successfully intercepted a Corolla car and a Nissan truck bearing Peshawar registration numbers on Teekkan plaza on Dera-Zob road and on checking recovered 122.4 kg hashish from car and 246 kg from sacks of onions loaded in the truck.

The ANF teams apprehended four drug peddlers identified as car driver Atif resident of Peshawar, Truck driver Abdul Hamd and Gulab Khan r/o district Khyber and Hamza Ali r/o Lakki Marwat and shift them to ANF police station in DI Khan after registering cases under anti-narcotics act.

