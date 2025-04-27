ANF foils bid to smuggle 720 kg drugs abroad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday foiled a plan to smuggle some 720 kilograms charas from Panjgur to Gwadar and then to Tanzania and Yemen, and arrested two accused.

According to an ANF spokesman, an ANF team on a tip-off, stopped a suspicious Hino truck and Prado vehicle near Giovanni Cross in Gwadar.

The team searched the two vehicles and found some 720 kg of export quality charas concealed beneath their floors, and arrested two suspects.

The spokesman said a network of drug dealers was involved in planning to smuggle the drugs to Yemen and Tanzania.

The ANF's timely and effective intelligence operation and strategy foiled the international smuggling attempt, he added.

The spokesman said an investigation was initiated after registering a case against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act.

Raids were underway to arrest other suspects and drug suppliers involved in the network, he added.

The systematic and consistent operations of the ANF, he said, “demonstrate its zero tolerance policy against drug networks”.

He said the ANF was committed to its mandate, “one nation, one destination, a drug-free Pakistan”.