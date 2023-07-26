Open Menu

ANF Foils Bid To Smuggle Drugs Through Drone; Recovers Five Kg Heroin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 08:14 PM

ANF foils bid to smuggle drugs through drone; recovers five kg heroin

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has succeeded to foil a bid to smuggle drugs through a drone and recovered five kg heroin, said an ANF Headquarters Spokesman here on Wednesday

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has succeeded to foil a bid to smuggle drugs through a drone and recovered five kg heroin, said an ANF Headquarters Spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that acting on a tip-off, ANF Lahore conducted a raid at a house in suburbs of Lahore and recovered five kg heroin, two vehicles, a drone and a 30-bore pistol.

He informed the drug traffickers were using a new method to smuggle narcotics through drones.

The traffickers of the gang have been identified and raids are being conducted to arrest them. All available resources are being used to net the accused, he added.

