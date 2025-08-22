ANF foils bid to smuggle heroin abroad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday foiled an International drug smuggling attempt and arrested three accused, including two women, at Islamabad International Airport.

According to an ANF spokesman, during the checking, as many as 83 capsules filled with heroin were detected in the stomachs of a man’s mother-in-law and wife, who were going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

12 capsules filled with heroin were recovered from the accused’s wife, and 71 capsules filled with heroin from his mother-in-law.

The quantity of heroin recovered from the stomachs of both women was 549 grams.

ANF’s timely action has foiled an attempt to defame the country at the international level, he said.

The accused have been transferred to the ANF police station, and cases have been registered under the Narcotics Control Act.