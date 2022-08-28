ANF foils bid to smuggle over 106 kg narcotics

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation managed to recover over 106 kg of narcotics besides netting an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Karachi conducted a raid near Shan Chowrangi and recovered 106.

800 kg chars concealed in a tyre of a truck.

Chars was being smuggled from Balochistan to Karachi.

ANF also arrested an accused namely Abdul Nafih resident of Quetta.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.