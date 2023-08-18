ANF foils bid to smuggle over 2.5 tons drugs abroad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has foiled a major international drug smuggling attempt and recovered over 2.5 tons of drugs.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, a large quantity of drugs was recovered during a grand intelligence-based operation conducted in the Basohli area in Turbat.

During the raid, more than 2.5 tons of drugs including 2080 kg hashish, 290 kg heroin and 195 kg Ice drug were seized from a house.

The decorative writing of Afghani products is visible on the drug packets which were stored in the house to smuggle abroad, by sea.

The spokesman informed that ANF has started investigation against the drug smugglers.