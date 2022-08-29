ANF foils bid to smuggle over 280 kg charras

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday foiled a smuggling bid in an operation and managed to recover over 280 kg charras.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Balochistan conducted a raid on M-8, near Buleda Cross in Kech district in Balochistan and recovered over 280 kg charras from a truck.

He informed that acting on a tip-off, the ANF was checking the vehicles on M-8 in Buleda area while the smugglers abandoning their truck managed to escape from the scene.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

The spokesman informed that the drug smugglers would be sent behind the bars.