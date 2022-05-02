ANF foils bid to smuggle over three kg Ice abroad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anti Narcotics Forcer (ANF) on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle over three kg Ice abroad and arrested an accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Forcer (ANF) on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle over three kg Ice abroad and arrested an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Punjab conducted an operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and foiled a bid to smuggle over three Ice to Jeddah, tactfully concealed in trolly bag.

ANF arrested a passenger namely Muhammad Farooq resident of Lahore, going to Jeddah through flight no GF-767.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.