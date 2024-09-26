Open Menu

ANF Foils Cocaine Smuggling Attempt At Multan Airport

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation at Multan International Airport managed to foil a cocaine smuggling attempt.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF successfully foiled a cocaine smuggling attempt at Multan International Airport and arrested a suspected smuggler carrying 48 cocaine-filled capsules, each capsule weighing 13 grams. The accused is an Angolan African and came at Multan International Airport from Muscat.

48 cocaine-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of the accused, the spokesman said adding, total 624 grams cocaine was recovered.

A large number of foreign nationals arrested in drug trafficking in Pakistan this year are from African countries.

The drug traffickers continue to adopt innovative and dangerous methods to smuggle drugs, which poses a serious threat to the society. Tactics such as smuggling drugs not only endanger the lives of the traffickers, but also have devastating consequences for the communities around the world. Increasing cases of drug trafficking by foreign nationals is a cause for concern, he said.

The ANF is fully committed to dismantling these networks and ensuring that those involved in such drug trafficking face the law, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is under process.

