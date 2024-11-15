Open Menu

ANF Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt; Recovers 1021 Grams Cocaine

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation foiled a drug smuggling attempt and recovered 1021 grams cocaine, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He said that ANF foiled an attempt to smuggle cocaine from abroad at Allama Iqbal International Airport and recovered 60 cocaine-filled capsules from the stomach of a Nigerian national.

Earlier, during interrogation, the accused reached Lahore from Muscat by commercial flight admitted to having capsules full of heroin in his stomach.

The accused has been arrested and a case has also been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

