ANF Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt; Recovers 60 Kg Ice
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 12:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation managed to foil a drug smuggle attempt and recovered 60 kg Ice, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that a consignment of drugs was seized in a successful intelligence based operation conducted near Makran coastal line.
The ANF while conducting hours long surveillance chased a speedboat going to the Gulf of Oman and recovered total 60 kg ice in deep-sea operation near Jiwani.
The recovered ice was tactfully concealed in various boxes and packets.
The accused taking advantage of the deep sea managed to escape, while the operation to net the accused is going on.
This is a very successful operation of the ANF despite limited resources and manpower, the spokesman said adding, the force would continue its successful operations against drug trafficking.
A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is under process.
