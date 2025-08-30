ANF foils drug smuggling attempt, seized drugs from gang of Umrah-Bound Passengers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) have arrested two drug smugglers of an international drug trafficking gang at Sialkot Airport.

According to ANF spokesman, one of the smuggler who was about to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah, had swallowed 40 capsules filled with cocaine.

A total of 230 grams of cocaine were recovered from his stomach after he was shifted to a hospital.

On his identification, another accomplice was arrested from the airport parking lot.

ANF condemned the misuse of the sacred journey of Umrah for such illegal activities, calling it “shameful.”

The spokesman further said the force is committed to preventing drug smuggling and is strictly implementing a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics.

He added that ANF is using modern technology and intelligence-sharing to dismantle drug trafficking networks at both national and international levels.