ANF Foils Drug Smuggling Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) here on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle Ice from Rawalpindi to United Kingdom (UK).

According to an ANF spokesperson, the ANF Intelligence acting on a tip-off conducted a raid at a courier company's office and recovered 790 grams of high quality Ice from a parcel booked for UK.

He informed that the parcel was booked by a female namely Robina Bibi resident of Rawalpindi for Majid Waseem at UK address and tactfully concealed in 'balons.'ANF after registration of a case started further investigation.

