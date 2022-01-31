ANF foils drug smuggling bid

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) here on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle Ice from Rawalpindi to United Kingdom (UK).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) here on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle Ice from Rawalpindi to United Kingdom (UK).

According to an ANF spokesperson, the ANF Intelligence acting on a tip-off conducted a raid at a courier company's office and recovered 790 grams of high quality Ice from a parcel booked for UK.

He informed that the parcel was booked by a female namely Robina Bibi resident of Rawalpindi for Majid Waseem at UK address and tactfully concealed in 'balons.'ANF after registration of a case started further investigation.