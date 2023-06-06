UrduPoint.com

ANF Foils Drug Smuggling Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle 26.5 kg Ice drug, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that ANF in an operation at Karachi International Containers Terminal succeeded to foil a bid to smuggle 26.

5 kg Ice drug, being sent to Malaysia. Ice drug was tactfully concealed in secret cavities of a container being used for sending salt shipment.

The container was booked for Malaysia by a private Karachi-based company, he added.

He informed that ANF has registered a case against the accused while further investigation is under process.

