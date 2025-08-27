Open Menu

ANF Foils Drug Smuggling Bid From Abroad

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 08:50 PM

ANF foils drug smuggling bid from abroad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in an operation, foiled a drug smuggling bid from abroad into Pakistan and recovered 16 grams of weed, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that the drugs were recovered after searching a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Chaklala Cantt, Rawalpindi.

The weed was tactfully hidden in the shoes and was booked in the name of an unknown resident in Lahore.

The ANF started an investigation to find the suspects involved in the possession of drugs, as the increasing cases of smuggling of drugs, especially weed, into Pakistan from foreign countries were perturbing, he said.

