Open Menu

ANF Foils Drug Smuggling Bid In Books

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ANF foils drug smuggling bid in books

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday foiled an International drug smuggling attempt to smuggle a huge consignment of 13 kg of ice abroad under the guise of books.

According to an ANF spokesman, on a tip-off, a parcel sent to Australia was seized and checked at a courier office located on Mall Road, Lahore.

During checking, the drugs were discovered in the pages of the medical books in the parcel.

ANF personnel confirmed the presence of ice in the books with the help of a drug testing device.

The parcel was booked by a person named Fazal Rehman, a resident of Peshawar.

The parcel has been sent to a laboratory for drug isolation.

The ANF started an investigation to find the suspect involved in the smuggling of drugs and is taking all possible steps to deal with drug trafficking through parcels in collaboration with courier companies, he said.

Recent Stories

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in ..

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan 

8 minutes ago
 Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

20 minutes ago
 Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

28 minutes ago
 TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad po ..

TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..

42 minutes ago
 vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

4 hours ago
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

8 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

17 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

17 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan