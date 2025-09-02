ANF foils drug smuggling bid in books

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday foiled an International drug smuggling attempt to smuggle a huge consignment of 13 kg of ice abroad under the guise of books.

According to an ANF spokesman, on a tip-off, a parcel sent to Australia was seized and checked at a courier office located on Mall Road, Lahore.

During checking, the drugs were discovered in the pages of the medical books in the parcel.

ANF personnel confirmed the presence of ice in the books with the help of a drug testing device.

The parcel was booked by a person named Fazal Rehman, a resident of Peshawar.

The parcel has been sent to a laboratory for drug isolation.

The ANF started an investigation to find the suspect involved in the smuggling of drugs and is taking all possible steps to deal with drug trafficking through parcels in collaboration with courier companies, he said.