ANF foils drug smuggling bid; recovers 1020 grams Ice drug

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation managed to foil a drug smuggling bid and recovered 1020 grams Ice drug, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that an attempt to smuggle drugs abroad by hiding them in sports goods was foiled and a New Zealand bound parcel was seized at a courier office located in Aabpara Market, Islamabad.

1020 grams ice drug, tactfully concealed in a Carrom board being sent through a parcel was recovered. The parcel was booked by a resident of Azad Kashmir.

He informed that further investigation has been initiated after the seizure of drugs.

ANF is well aware of the tactics of the drug smugglers and will continue its fight against drug smuggling with determination, he added.