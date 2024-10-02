Open Menu

ANF Foils Drug Smuggling Bids; Recovers 3.5 Kg Heroin, 7.2 Kg Ice

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ANF foils drug smuggling bids; recovers 3.5 kg heroin, 7.2 kg Ice

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation conducted in Karachi foiled an attempt to smuggle 3.5 kg heroin and 7.2 kg Ice drug abroad through International consignments, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that ANF recovered heroin and Ice drug tactfully concealed in sweets packaging and the international consignments were being sent to four countries.

The spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, ANF conducted an operation at a courier office and recovered drugs from dozens of tins which were being sent to the UK, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

2.1 kg heroin was concealed in 6 tins out of 40, being sent to Birmingham, UK. Over 1.4 kg heroin was recovered from 4 candy tins out of 40 booked for Sri Lanka, Colombo while the Ice drug being sent to Hong Kong was recovered from 10 candy tins out total 40.

The fourth consignment was booked for New Zealand containing 3.6 kg Ice drug, recovered from 40 tins. Total 3.5 kg heroin and 7.2 kg ice drug worth Rs 9.55 million were confiscated during the operation while an accused was also arrested, he informed.

The suspect during the investigation revealed a large and organized drug network. Raids are being conducted to net other suspects. ANF would continue operations to thwart drug trafficking, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Sri Lanka Drugs Hong Kong Colombo Birmingham United Kingdom From Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

11 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

11 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

11 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

19 hours ago
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

20 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

20 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

21 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

21 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan