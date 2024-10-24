Open Menu

ANF Foils Drugs Smuggling Attempt

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation managed to foil a drugs smuggling attempt and recovered 800 grams Ice.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, Ice was recovered from a suspicious parcel being sent to New Zealand at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

800 grams ice was concealed in 8, out of total 16 slippers.

The recovered drugs were concealed tactfully in the soles of the slippers. An operation is underway to arrest the accused, he said.

Online platforms/social media are need of the day, but drug dealers are targeting the young generation through them, he informed.

The spokesman said that ANF operations would continue to make the country safe from drugs.

A case has been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act against the accused and further investigation is under process.

