ANF foils drugs smuggling bid

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday foiled a smuggling bid and managed to arrest two drugs pushers with drugs and weapons near Jhudo, Mirpurkhas.

The ANF's spokesman informed that the force recovered 632 kilograms hashish and 7 kg opium from suspects identified as Niaz Hussain and Taj Muhammad.

The ANF also recovered 2 shotguns, a 9MM pistol, a 8MM pistol and a 30-bore pistol along with live rounds, he added.

He told that the force also seized an unregistered vehicle which was in the use of the suspects.

The suspects had been booked in an FIR lodged on the state's complaint with the ANF.