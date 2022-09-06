ANF foils drugs smuggling bids at Bacha Khan & Islamabad Airports

The officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday thwarted two bids to smuggle drugs at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, and Islamabad International Airport, apprehending two persons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday thwarted two bids to smuggle drugs at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, and Islamabad International Airport, apprehending two persons.

A passenger was heading to Doha when, during a search, the law enforcement agency seized 1.

194 kg heroin and 442 grams Ice drug tactfully concealed in his trolley bag.

In another operation, ANF managed to recover 2040 grams Ice drug from trolley bag of a passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar. The passenger was going to Dubai.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, said the spokesman.