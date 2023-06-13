ANF foils eight bids to smuggle 268 kg drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in their ongoing operations conducted across the country managed to foil eight bids to smuggle narcotics and recovered 268 kg of drugs, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 187 charras-filled capsules weighing 1372 grams from the trolley bag of a Doha-bound passenger, resident of Kurram district, going on flight no PK-287.

In the second operation conducted in a deserted area of Bara Khyber, ANF recovered 10 kg charras while in another raid conducted in the Jarhoi district of Khyber, two of kg Ice drug was recovered.

The spokesman informed that ANF managed to recover 12 kg charras from the possession of two passengers including a woman resident of Qilla Saifullah, travelling in a bus intercepted near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan.

In the fifth raid conducted at a private courier office in Sialkot, 1060 grams of suspicious material concealed in four prayer mats was recovered. The parcel was booked for Australia.

In an operation near Gulistan Colony Faisalabad, 201.6 kg charras was recovered from two vehicles while three accused residents of Mardan and Peshawar were netted during the operation.

He informed that in a seventh operation conducted in a deserted area of Dalbandin, 30 kg opium concealed under stones was recovered while in an eighth operation conducted near the Pak-Afghan Border area in Chaman, two kg charras was recovered from an unattended parcel.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.