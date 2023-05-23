UrduPoint.com

ANF Foils Four Bids To Smuggle Over 1549 Kg Drugs; Arrests Three

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ANF foils four bids to smuggle over 1549 kg drugs; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover over 1549 drugs and arrested three accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that ANF and ASF in a joint operation at Lahore International Airport arrested an Indonesia-bound passenger, resident of Kurram, going on flight no QR-621 and recovered 1140 grams of Ice drug from his trolley bag.

In another operation conducted near Rajana Road, Toba Tek Singh, ANF seized 43.

2 kg charras and arrested two accused including a woman resident of Toba Tek Singh.

The spokesman informed that in the third operation, ANF conducted a raid in the Quetta Pishin area and recovered 1500 kg charras from an abandoned house.

In the fourth operation, ANF and FC recovered 5.5 kg charras from the possession of a drug smuggler, a resident of Lower Orakzai, arrested during routine checking at the check post.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

