UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Foils Heroin Smuggling Bid At Lahore Airport

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:58 PM

ANF foils heroin smuggling bid at Lahore airport

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team foiled bid to smuggle heroin abroad from Allama Iqbal International airport.As per details, the ANF team recovered heroin from a Doha-bound flight passenger named Iqbal Khan at the Allama Iqbal International airport in Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team foiled bid to smuggle heroin abroad from Allama Iqbal International airport.As per details, the ANF team recovered heroin from a Doha-bound flight passenger named Iqbal Khan at the Allama Iqbal International airport in Lahore.

The heroin was concealed in the luggage by Iqbal Khan, a resident of Charsaddah.

He was taken into custody by the ANF for further investigations.Earlier, on December 16, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities claimed to have seized a parcel bound for the United States, carrying drugs.

Related Topics

Lahore Drugs United States December From Airport

Recent Stories

Sohail Riaz Represented COMSATS University at 5th ..

6 minutes ago

Putin to Travel by Train Across Crimean Bridge on ..

11 minutes ago

ICRC, KMU hold meeting to address violence against ..

11 minutes ago

Young man commits suicide in Mithi

11 minutes ago

United Arab Emirates (UAE) uses chat app to spy on ..

13 minutes ago

PFC to train female woodworkers, furniture designe ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.