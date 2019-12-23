ANF foils heroin smuggling bid at Lahore airport

(@imziishan)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team foiled bid to smuggle heroin abroad from Allama Iqbal International airport.As per details, the ANF team recovered heroin from a Doha-bound flight passenger named Iqbal Khan at the Allama Iqbal International airport in Lahore.

The heroin was concealed in the luggage by Iqbal Khan, a resident of Charsaddah.

He was taken into custody by the ANF for further investigations.Earlier, on December 16, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities claimed to have seized a parcel bound for the United States, carrying drugs.