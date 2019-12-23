ANF Foils Heroin Smuggling Bid At Lahore Airport
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:58 PM
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team foiled bid to smuggle heroin abroad from Allama Iqbal International airport.As per details, the ANF team recovered heroin from a Doha-bound flight passenger named Iqbal Khan at the Allama Iqbal International airport in Lahore
The heroin was concealed in the luggage by Iqbal Khan, a resident of Charsaddah.
He was taken into custody by the ANF for further investigations.Earlier, on December 16, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities claimed to have seized a parcel bound for the United States, carrying drugs.