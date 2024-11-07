ANF foils inter-provincial drug smuggling bid; recovers 180 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation in Faisalabad managed to foil a drug smuggling bid and recovered 180 kg charras besides arresting a truck driver, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that a major inter-provincial drug smuggling attempt had been foiled.

Acting on a tip-off ANF conducted an operation near Motorway Interchange Sahianwala, Faisalabad. During the search, 150 packets of hashish weighing 1200 grams were recovered from the truck. A total 180 kg hashish was recovered from the truck, he added.

During the operation, the truck driver, who is a key member of the inter-provincial drug trafficking gang was arrested on the spot.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is under process.