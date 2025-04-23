ANF Foils Major Drug Smuggling Attempts At Peshawar Airport, Courier Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday successfully thwarted multiple drug smuggling attempts during major operations at Bacha Khan International Airport and various courier offices in Peshawar, according to an ANF spokesperson.
At the airport, officials recovered 788 grams of crystal meth (ice) from a passenger's luggage. The suspect, who was set to travel from Peshawar to Doha, was taken into custody on the spot after the narcotics were found during a security check.
In a separate operation, ANF agents raided a courier office here and seized 130 grams of hashish and 600 intoxicating tablets from parcels destined for Lahore, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad.
All individuals involved in the smuggling attempts were arrested, and formal cases had been registered against them. Further investigations were underway.
The ANF spokesperson reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against drug traffickers, emphasizing that nationwide operations would continue to dismantle narcotics networks.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC holds meeting with provincial bar leaders to discuss judicial reforms2 minutes ago
-
GCWUF celebrates World Book & Copyright Day2 minutes ago
-
PITB conducts training session on smart monitoring of development projects portal2 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear contempt petitions against Adiala Jail admin tomorrow2 minutes ago
-
ANF foils major drug smuggling attempts at Peshawar Airport, courier office3 minutes ago
-
18th International UMR conference concludes12 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'China's Global Opportunities' held at Sargodha University12 minutes ago
-
Country need political stability, facing persistent challenges on its borders: Aleem Khan12 minutes ago
-
Man shoots at, injures his uncle12 minutes ago
-
3 liquor suppliers, 10 illegal arms owners held12 minutes ago
-
Interior minister approves major infrastructure projects in Islamabad to ease traffic congestion12 minutes ago
-
Five killed, two injured in Shikarpur two group clashes13 minutes ago