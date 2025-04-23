ANF foils major drug smuggling attempts at Peshawar Airport, courier office

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday successfully thwarted multiple drug smuggling attempts during major operations at Bacha Khan International Airport and various courier offices in Peshawar, according to an ANF spokesperson.

At the airport, officials recovered 788 grams of crystal meth (ice) from a passenger's luggage. The suspect, who was set to travel from Peshawar to Doha, was taken into custody on the spot after the narcotics were found during a security check.

In a separate operation, ANF agents raided a courier office here and seized 130 grams of hashish and 600 intoxicating tablets from parcels destined for Lahore, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad.

All individuals involved in the smuggling attempts were arrested, and formal cases had been registered against them. Further investigations were underway.

The ANF spokesperson reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against drug traffickers, emphasizing that nationwide operations would continue to dismantle narcotics networks.