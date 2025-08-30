ANF foils major drug smuggling bid near Pasni Coast; recovers 187 kg drugs, 225 modern pistols

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has scored a significant success in its campaign against synthetic drugs, particularly ice, by thwarting a major international smuggling plan.

According to the ANF spokesperson, the operation was carried out on a deserted compound near the Pasni coastline, following credible intelligence. During the raid, ANF recovered 187 kilograms of ice and 225 modern pistols, which were hidden inside a well. A vehicle parked inside the compound was also seized.

Investigations reveal the drugs and weapons were intended to be smuggled via sea routes to Yemen and Tanzania.

The consignment was concealed in 187 packets of ice and a large cache of pistols for transportation through boats.

The ANF said Pakistan continues to face serious challenges due to the growing drug production in Afghanistan, which uses Pakistan as a transit route.

ANF is actively monitoring international trafficking groups with the help of modern technology and intelligence. The force reaffirmed its commitment to take all possible measures to safeguard Pakistan’s territory from smuggling activities.