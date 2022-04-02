UrduPoint.com

ANF Foils Smuggling Bid Of 40 Kg Heroin To UK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2022 | 09:41 PM

ANF foils smuggling bid of 40 kg heroin to UK

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle 40 kg heroin from Karachi to the United Kingdom (UK).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle 40 kg heroin from Karachi to the United Kingdom (UK).

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Karachi and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid and managed to recover 40 kg heroin from a parcel containing packets of black pepper powder booked for UK.

The spokesman informed that a case has been registered while further investigation was in progress. Efforts were underway to arrest the accused, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Progress United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Pakistan's digital media wing on par with other co ..

Pakistan's digital media wing on par with other countries: Fawad

1 minute ago
 Pakistan-China playing key role in providing subst ..

Pakistan-China playing key role in providing substantive assistant to Afghan peo ..

1 minute ago
 CM felicitates Muslims on Ramazan

CM felicitates Muslims on Ramazan

1 minute ago
 Asean team wins subsidiary final of Twin City Chal ..

Asean team wins subsidiary final of Twin City Challenge Polo Cup

1 minute ago
 Voting for CM slot on Sunday

Voting for CM slot on Sunday

5 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi to succeed with thumping majority

Pervaiz Elahi to succeed with thumping majority

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.