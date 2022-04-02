ANF foils smuggling bid of 40 kg heroin to UK

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle 40 kg heroin from Karachi to the United Kingdom (UK).

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Karachi and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid and managed to recover 40 kg heroin from a parcel containing packets of black pepper powder booked for UK.

The spokesman informed that a case has been registered while further investigation was in progress. Efforts were underway to arrest the accused, he added.