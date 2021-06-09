ANF foils smuggling bid of drugs, held two of inter provincial drug cartel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh foiled a smuggling bid, claimed to arrest two smugglers of an inter-provincial racket and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics from their possession.

Acting on a tip off, ANF Police Station Sukkur seized 319kg of hashish from a truck at Goth Malook Shar, Shikarpur Road and arrested the accused namely Gul Hassan Jamali s/o Nazeer Ahmed and Obaidullah s/o Shabbir Ahmed, according to an official on Wednesday.

Both the arrested both accused were the members of inter provincial drug cartel.

A case has been registered and raids were being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices.