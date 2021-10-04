ANF foils smuggling bid of drugs, seizes huge quantity

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh along with Pakistan Rangers Sindh has intensified its crackdown against the narcotics smugglers and foiled a smuggling bid of drugs from Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh along with Pakistan Rangers Sindh has intensified its crackdown against the narcotics smugglers and foiled a smuggling bid of drugs from Karachi.

ANF seized 18kg hashish worth millions and arrested an accused involved identified as Inayatullah son of Fazal-ur-Rehman.

The vehicle being used in transportation of drugs was also confiscated, according to spokesman for ANF Sindh.

A case had been registered at ANF Police Station Clifton and further investigations were underway.